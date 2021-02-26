Fastest-selling vehicles here are practical. Much different nationwide.

The latest vehicle sales numbers for the Roanoke region show that the fastest sellers around here are far different from the hottest vehicles nationwide. iSeeCars tracks vehicle sales, and for January, it finds that four Toyotas were leaving area dealer lots most quickly: Tacoma, RAV4, 4Runner and Highlander. That’s in sharp contrast to the fastest sellers nationwide like Corvette, and Lexus, Genesis and Mercedes models. It is a similar story on the used car side, where Honda CR-V and Accord are the fastest to sell in the region; nationally, it’s Hyundai Palisade at the top, followed by three Lexus models and the Corvette. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

Here are the region’s fastest new and used vehicle sellers for January: