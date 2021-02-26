Fastest-selling vehicles here are practical. Much different nationwide.

The latest vehicle sales numbers for the Roanoke region show that the fastest sellers around here are far different from the hottest vehicles nationwide. iSeeCars tracks vehicle sales, and for January, it finds that four Toyotas were leaving area dealer lots most quickly: Tacoma, RAV4, 4Runner and Highlander. That’s in sharp contrast to the fastest sellers nationwide like Corvette, and Lexus, Genesis and Mercedes models. It is a similar story on the used car side, where Honda CR-V and Accord are the fastest to sell in the region; nationally, it’s Hyundai Palisade at the top, followed by three Lexus models and the Corvette. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:
Click here to see the iSeeCars national report.
Here are the region’s fastest new and used vehicle sellers for January:
Fastest-Selling New and Used Vehicles in Roanoke-Lynchburg, VA in January 2021
New Cars
Used Cars
Rank
Vehicle
Days to Sell (Avg.)
Vehicle
Days to Sell (Avg.)
1
Toyota Tacoma
13.3
Honda CR-V
25.9
2
Toyota RAV4
13.9
Honda Accord
29.4
3
Toyota 4Runner
15.3
Jeep Cherokee
31.3
4
Toyota Highlander
21.3
Toyota Tacoma
32.9
5
Ford Explorer
23.4
Jeep Compass
33.1
Roanoke-Lynchburg, VA Averages
46.7
42.2