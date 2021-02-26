Fastest-selling vehicles here are practical. Much different nationwide.

Published February 26, 2021 | By Evan Jones

The latest vehicle sales numbers for the Roanoke region show that the fastest sellers around here are far different from the hottest vehicles nationwide. iSeeCars tracks vehicle sales, and for January, it finds that four Toyotas were leaving area dealer lots most quickly: Tacoma, RAV4, 4Runner and Highlander. That’s in sharp contrast to the fastest sellers nationwide like Corvette, and Lexus, Genesis and Mercedes models. It is a similar story on the used car side, where Honda CR-V and Accord are the fastest to sell  in the region; nationally, it’s Hyundai Palisade at the top, followed by three Lexus models and the Corvette. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

Click here to see the iSeeCars national report.

Here are the region’s fastest new and used vehicle sellers for January:

Fastest-Selling New and Used Vehicles in Roanoke-Lynchburg, VA in January 2021

New Cars

Used Cars

Rank

Vehicle

Days to Sell (Avg.)

Vehicle

Days to Sell (Avg.)

1

Toyota Tacoma

13.3

Honda CR-V

25.9

2

Toyota RAV4

13.9

Honda Accord

29.4

3

Toyota 4Runner

15.3

Jeep Cherokee

31.3

4

Toyota Highlander

21.3

Toyota Tacoma

32.9

5

Ford Explorer

23.4

Jeep Compass

33.1

Roanoke-Lynchburg, VA Averages

46.7

42.2

 

 

WFIR - Mel Wheeler, Inc.