Here we go again: Another winter weather advisory

| By

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM FRIDAY TO 7 AM ESTSATURDAY…

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of locally up to two inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Accumulations will be more confined the ridges.

* WHERE…Portions of central, south central, southwest and west central Virginia and southeast West Virginia.

* WHEN…From 1 PM Friday to 7 AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow…sleet…or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for slippery roads and limited visibilities…and use caution while driving. Please report snow, sleet or ice accumulations via email at rnk.skywarn@noaa.gov or by calling the National Weather Service toll free at…1…866…2 1 5…4 3 2 4. Leave a message with your observation and the specific location where it occurred. You can also post your report to National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&