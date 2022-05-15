Iconic Roanoke restaurant will soon close

| By

Roanoker Restaurant statement: Our hearts are heavy as we make this difficult announcement. After 81 years of serving the valley, The Roanoker will close at the end of May or the first of June.

We tried to sell the business to someone who would keep the Roanoker food and customer service the way the Warren family and we have strived to maintain.

To our very faithful and loyal customers, we will miss you and hate to disappoint you and take away “your” place to eat and socialize. This decision was not based on my Retirement alone, but other factors brought us to this point. We can no longer struggle with all the issues of running a business.

We are thankful to all our loyal customers and staff who have made The Roanoker successful for 81 years. All of you have been a blessing to us.