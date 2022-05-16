Police step up hand-held cellphone enforcement in Tanglewood corridor

Roanoke County Police are devoting a lot of attention along the Tanglewood corridor to enforcing Virginia’s hand-held cellphone law. Virginia law prohibits use of those hand-held phones while behind the wheel, and Roanoke County Police Chief Howard Hall says it has led to many of those rear-enders you see along Electric Road, and that is why officers regularly assigned specifically for traffic enforcement along that corridor are looking for it. Since July, those officers have logged almost 1,000 summonses and warnings just around Tanglewood. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones: