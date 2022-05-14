At least 10 dead in mass shooting at Buffalo supermarket

| By

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — At least 10 people were killed Saturday afternoon in a shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, law enforcement officials told The Associated Press.

Details on the number of additional people shot at the Tops Friendly Market and their conditions weren’t immediately available. Buffalo police said earlier Saturday afternoon that the alleged shooter, who was not identified, was in custody.

The two officials were not permitted to speak publicly on the matter and did so on the condition of anonymity.

Police officials and a spokesperson for the supermarket chain did not immediately respond to messages from the AP seeking comment.

The gunman entered the supermarket with a rifle and opened fire, one of the officials said. Investigators believe the man may have been livestreaming the shooting and were looking into whether he had posted a manifesto online, the official said.