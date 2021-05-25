Hunt Ave. NW shooting this morning leaves 1 with serious injuries

| By

(from Roanoke PD) On May 25, 2021 at approximately 5:40 a.m., Roanoke Police were notified of a person with a gunshot wound in the 800 block of Hunt Avenue NW. Responding officers located an adult male inside a residence with what appeared to be serious injuries. Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment. No suspects were located on scene, and no arrests have been made at this time. Preliminary investigation indicates this appears to be an isolated incident. This remains an ongoing investigation and no further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text us at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.