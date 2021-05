Franklin County Sheriffs Office resumes concealed carry courses.

Due to a change in the law back in January of this year you can no longer use an online course that many of us still see advertised from time to time. WFIR’s Rob Ruthenberg has this report.

CLICK HERE for the sheriffs office Facebook page. To email Sgt. King directly, go to darryl.king@franklincountyva.gov