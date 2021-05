Another segment of greenway system dedicated this morning in Vinton

| By

The Town of Vinton and Roanoke County cut the ribbon this morning on another segment of the Glade Creek Greenway that will eventually connect Vinton to the Roanoke River Greenway. The “Phase-2A” portion dedicated is near the Billy Byrd apartments on Gus Nicks Boulevard, across the street from the Gish Mill site about to be redeveloped. Funding for the next phase of the Glade Creek Greenway is in place and construction could start this Fall according to Pete Peters, the Vinton Town Manager: