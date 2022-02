How might anticipated interest rate increases impact area home prices?

Roanoke Valley home sales set more records in 2021 with the biggest-ever numbers in dollar volume, units sold and average price. The question now is how will expected increases in interest rates affect the market in 2022. The historic lows in those rates are cited in large part for the housing market that often has potential buyers offering well above asking price. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

Click here to see Roanoke Valley 2021 home sales statistics