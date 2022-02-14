Roanoke County fire causes $150,000 in damage

UPDATE: Three people and a dog are displaced following a house fire in the 6000 block of Monet Drive in the Cave Spring area of Roanoke County that’s been ruled accidental in nature. There were no injuries reported. The fire was contained yesterday mainly to an upstairs bedroom, with smoke and water damage to other areas of the house. Damages estimated at $150,000.

From Roanoke County Fire and Rescue: Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded at 7:51 p.m. on Sunday, February 13, 2022, to the 6000 block of Monet Drive, in the Cave Spring area, for the report of a residential structure fire. Upon arrival Units from Station 3 (Cave Spring) found a two-story home with smoke showing from the front door and the rear of the structure. The home was occupied by three adults and a dog at the time of the fire. All of the occupants, and the dog, were able to evacuate safely without injury. The fire was brought under control in about 15 minutes. The occupants of the home will be displaced. There were no other injuries. The fire was contained mainly to an upstairs bedroom, with smoke and water damage to other areas of the house. We appreciate the assistance of Salem Fire and EMS on this call. The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office is on scene to investigate a cause and provide a damage estimate.