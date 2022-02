Fraction House a legacy from Virginia Tech’s past

The Fraction House was where a family of the same name lived while they were enslaved at a plantation that once stood where the Virginia Tech Blacksburg campus is now. That site is the focus of a virtual panel discussion later this week, subtitled “An Unfinished Conversation on a contested space.” More from WFIR’s Gene Marrano:

