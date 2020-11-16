House of Delegates to meet remotely during 2021 session

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Virginia House will again conduct its work remotely when it convenes in January. That’s according to an announcement from Democratic House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn on Monday. The House also conducted its work virtually during the special session that concluded earlier this month. Lawmakers are scheduled to convene Jan. 13. A news release from Filler-Corn’s office said the decision was made after conversations with the Clerk of the House and experts at the Virginia Department of Health. Her announcement comes as both cases and hospitalizations of COVID-19 are increasing in Virginia and around the U.S. Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam on Friday announced substantial new restrictions statewide that took effect Monday