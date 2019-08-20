Hotel guest “unresponsive” after being pulled from pool

NEWS RELEASE: On August 19, 2019 at approximately 7:18 pm the Martinsville/Henry 911 Communication Center received a call for an unresponsive individual at the Quality Inn/Dutch Inn, 2360 Virginia Ave, Collinsville, VA. The Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Henry County Department of Public Safety and Fieldale-Collinsville Rescue responded to the scene. Life saving measures were taken by citizens as well as responding agencies on a 24 year old male that was removed from the swimming pool.

The 24 year old male of Brooklyn, NY, was transported by rescue squad to Sovah Health Martinsville and later airlifted to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital in Roanoke, VA where he is currently being treated. Anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at (276) 638-8751.