VMT’s new director wants to tell more in-depth stories about exhibits

After 25 years in the entertainment industry – including stints as head of film movie production company and as a director of a Western Film History museum – its no wonder that the new executive director for the Virginia Museum of Transportation wants to tell a good story. WFIR’s Gene Marrano spoke with Bob Sigman recently:

8-20 Sigman Wrap#2-WEB