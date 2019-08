Roanoke College economist says other countries should worry if US has a slowdown

Consumer sentiment and thoughts on the U.S. economy were still very positive in May, when Roanoke College last released its quarterly poll. As for the prospect of a recession – and the impact other countries around the world might have on the U.S. – economics department chair Alice Kassens says its better to flip that equation. Kassens will also study the next Roanoke College phone survey of Virginians on consumer sentiment for fears of a possible recession – when it is released next week.

