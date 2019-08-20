Stolen: Communion box, chalice, holy water and more

NEWS RELEASE: The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a car larceny involving communion items that occurred earlier this month. On August 13, 2019, the Lynchburg Police Department received a report of a larceny from vehicle from a volunteer with St. Johns Episcopal Church who was taking communion to a sick parishioner. The larceny took place sometime between 1:30 p.m. on August 12, 2019 and 8 a.m. on August 13, 2019 in the 200-block of Boston Avenue. The items taken include a communion box, silver chalice, paten, pyx, glass bottle, christened holy water, communion wafers, and communion wine.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at (434) 455-6041, or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.