Stolen: Communion box, chalice, holy water and more

NEWS RELEASE: The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a car larceny involving communion items that occurred earlier this month. On August 13, 2019, the Lynchburg Police Department received a report of a larceny from vehicle from a volunteer with St. Johns Episcopal Church who was taking communion to a sick parishioner. The larceny took place sometime between 1:30 p.m. on August 12, 2019 and 8 a.m. on August 13, 2019 in the 200-block of Boston Avenue. The items taken include a communion box, silver chalice, paten, pyx, glass bottle, christened holy water, communion wafers, and communion wine.