High Wind Warning in effect through Sunday morning

| By

HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON EDT SUNDAY…

The National Weather Service in Blacksburg has issued a High Wind

Warning, which is in effect from 6 PM this evening to noon EDT

Sunday. The Wind Advisory is no longer in effect.

* Winds…Northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

* Timing…This evening into the overnight.

* Impacts…Winds may bring down trees and powerlines.

* Locations…Along the Blue Ridge.

* Hazards…Strong wind gusts.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected

or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts

of 58 mph are likely to cause power outages…fallen trees…

property damage…and dangerous driving conditions for high

profile vehicles. Move unfastened items…such as garbage cans

and deck furniture…indoors.