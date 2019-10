Still growing: 10 miles of backups on Interstate 81

| By

VDOT says an accident near the Natural Bridge exit in Rockbridge County is creating miles of northbound backups. VDOT says the accident involves a tractor-trailer at milemarker 174.5, and the north right lane and shoulder are closed. VDOT traffic cameras now show the backups extending at least 10 miles to milemarker 164.