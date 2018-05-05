Virginia man dies in Nevada motorhome crash

| By

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Authorities have identified a 70-year-old Virginia man who was pronounced dead after a motorhome crash last week on a remote stretch of highway in northern Nevada. The Nevada Highway Patrol said Friday that John Virgil Spillman of Stanley, Virginia, was alone driving the 1986 Southwind motorhome when it hit a guardrail and crashed onto its side about 8:20 a.m. April 26 on U.S. 95 north of Hawthorne. Spillman was pronounced dead at a hospital a short time later. Trooper Matt McLaughlin says the cause of the wreck hasn’t been determined, pending an autopsy on the driver and mechanical tests on the vehicle.

Note: a previous version of the headline incorrectly said Spillman was from Henry County. Stanley is in Page County northeast of Harrisonburg.