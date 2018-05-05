Bedford Co. crews rescue Blue Ridge Parkway accident victim

From Forest Volunteer Fire Department: Special Operations Personnel from Company 5 and Company 1 (Bedford Fire Department) responded into 2’s first due on the Blue Ridge Parkway for a vehicle approximately 80ft over an embankment with confirmed entrapment. Tac-1, Rescue 5, Utility 5, and Rescue 1 arrived on scene with Special Operations Technicians on board to assist Big Island Vol. Fire Company Inc., Big Island Rescue Squad, and BCOFR Medic 142 with victim rescue and removal via ropes. The patient was flown out by Centra One. No injuries found on the patient were considered life threatening and the individual is expected to make a full recovery. Phenomenal work to all crews involved for putting in strong work and providing the best outcome for this incident. #forestvolunteers