Healing Strides celebrates imaging changes with ribbon cutting

Healing Strides in Franklin County celebrated some imaging changes – and emerging from coronavirus restrictions – with a ribbon cutting today. That includes equine therapy and other mental health services that do not include riding one of the horses on the Healing Strides 22-acre farm just off US 220. Young says mental health therapy may be more important than ever right now as people deal with the pandemic’s impact. The Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce co-hosted the ribbon cutting event. Carole Young is the Healing Strides CEO – she says the name is the same, but a new logo features a person hugging a horse, and their updated tagline is “horses inspiring hope”:

