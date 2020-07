Hope to Walk provides inexpensive prosthetic limbs; will hold virtual 5K fundraiser

| By

A typical below-the-knee prosthetic leg can cost 5 to $10,000 or more. But “Hope to Walk” is making them for less than 100 dollars each – and now they are using a virtual 5k race next weekend to raise funds for more legs. WFIR’s Gene Marrano has the story

