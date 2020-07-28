Northam imposes new COVID-related restrictions in Hampton Roads

Published July 28, 2020 | By Evan Jones

Gov. Ralph Northam

Governor Northam says most of Virginia is holding relatively steady in the rate of new COVID-19 cases, but the situation in Hampton Roads is much different and very concerning, and as a result, he is reinstating a new set of restrictions for that region only. They include no alcohol sales or consumption in restaurants after 10:00 pm, closing all restaurants by midnight, and limiting indoor dining to 50% capacity.  Private or public gatherings must not exceed 50. These restrictions will take effect Friday.

Northam says the spread of COVID-19 in Virginia is much different now than it was in April, and different measures must now be taken in efforts to combat it:

07-28 Northam Bite-WEB

The governor says the clear majority of new cases is now among those in their 20’s and younger, and these new measures are designed to address this specific situation.

 

WFIR - Mel Wheeler, Inc.