Northam imposes new COVID-related restrictions in Hampton Roads

Governor Northam says most of Virginia is holding relatively steady in the rate of new COVID-19 cases, but the situation in Hampton Roads is much different and very concerning, and as a result, he is reinstating a new set of restrictions for that region only. They include no alcohol sales or consumption in restaurants after 10:00 pm, closing all restaurants by midnight, and limiting indoor dining to 50% capacity. Private or public gatherings must not exceed 50. These restrictions will take effect Friday.

Northam says the spread of COVID-19 in Virginia is much different now than it was in April, and different measures must now be taken in efforts to combat it:

07-28 Northam Bite-WEB

The governor says the clear majority of new cases is now among those in their 20’s and younger, and these new measures are designed to address this specific situation.