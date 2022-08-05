Griffith says colleague’s traffic death underscores Congressional road miles

Members of Congress are mourning the traffic death of a colleague in her rural Indiana district, an accident that underscores the large amount of road miles that are frequently a part of the job description. 9th District Congressman Morgan Griffith says he puts in 35,000 to 40,000 road miles a year on Congressional business in a district that extends more than 200 miles from Salem to the far tip of southwest Virginia. His Congressional colleague Jackie Walorski was on an Indiana road Wednesday when a head-on crash took her life and those of two staffers. Griffith says highway risks are part the job in rural districts, and it doesn’t matter what party you belong to. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones: