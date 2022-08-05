Cure Kids Cancer is back today on 94.9 Star Country

For a 15th year our sister station Star Country 94.9 is teaming up with Children’s Miracle Network today for the “Cure Kids Cancer” radiothon until 6-pm. The goal is $170,000; including sponsorships. They were about halfway there by 8am this morning. Tune in to Star Country or see the information below for more on how to make a donation until 6pm today – to help Cure Kids Cancer. Star Country has helped raise more than 3 million dollars over the past 15 years for CMN. Macy Ware is the Southwest Virginia program director for Children’s Miracle Network:

How to give:

Phone Bank #: 866-781-8811

Text to give: Text “CKC” to 51555