Friday shooting victim dies, suspect sought

UPDATED NEWS RELEASE: The victim of this incident has passed away from his injuries. He has been identified as Dontae Taylor, 22 of Roanoke. This incident is now being investigated as a homicide. No arrests have been made at this time. This remains an ongoing investigation. No further updates are available at this time.



PREVIOUS: On September 11, 2020 at around 3:20pm, Roanoke Police were dispatched to the 2000 block of Indian Village Lane SE in reference to a person with a gunshot wound. Responding officers located an adult male with a gunshot wound. Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment of what appeared to be serious injuries. Details surrounding this incident are limited. No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation. There is no longer an active perimeter around the scene. We do not believe there is an immediate threat to the community regarding this incident.