Boy, 14, leads Virginia state police on high-speed chase

| By

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — A 14-year-old boy led police on a pre-dawn high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle, Virginia state police said.

Police said a state trooper patrolling Interstate 64 East in Chesapeake saw a 2016 Dodge Caravan pass his marked vehicle just before 3:15 a.m. Sunday. The driver was going 114 miles per hour in a 55 miles-per-hour zone, police said in a news release.

The trooper attempted to make a traffic stop, but the driver refused to stop, police said. The vehicle had been reported stolen in Norfolk.

The pursuit continued through streets in Chesapeake, Virginia Beach and Norfolk before the vehicle reentered I-64 West. Once on the interstate, the vehicle struck a police vehicle, causing the Caravan to spin out of control.