In Depth: local author releases latest historically-based novels

What does a retired Virginia Western Community College American History Professor do now in his leisure time? Jim Sargent writes historical fiction novels in the World War 2 era. The latest two in the Mickey Mathews Mystery series are just out, as WFIR’s Gene Marrano reports “In Depth.”

