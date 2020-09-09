Franklin County Sheriff’s office address claims deputies weren’t served at restaurant

From Franklin County Sheriff’s Office: There has been a lot of discussion on social media the past couple of days in reference to a situation that occurred over the weekend where our deputies were not served at a local fast food restaurant. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is aware of the incident and has spoken to the deputies involved. The corporate office of this establishment was contacted,and we are confident that this business will investigate and address the situation appropriately. We ask that citizens not rush to judgement and give the restaurant the ability to thoroughly investigate the circumstances behind the incident. It is our hope that this situation was simply the action of one or two persons and not supported by the restaurant or its management team. This entire department appreciates all the continued support from our community and from all supporters of Law Enforcement. We are thankful and blessed to serve Franklin County