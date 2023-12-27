Four-day workweek proves popular at Roanoke auto repair shop

If you want your car serviced, many places offer you options of doing so on weekends, but one such business in Roanoke has decided that “less is more”. Wayne’s Imported Automotive has been around since 1974, and it has always been a Monday-through-Friday business. But shop foreman Darrel Booth says back in September, they figured they’d try something else — Monday through Thursday, 10 hours a day. It’s something that many auto service competitors are unlikely to follow because weekend availability is often a selling point. But Booth says Wayne’s and its customers have had no trouble adapting to a four-day week, and the workers love it — and when it comes to attracting and retaining new hires, he expects the promise of three-day weekends will offer a big advantage. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more: