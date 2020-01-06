Flu season leads area health system limit visitations

With the flu season now in full swing, new visitation restrictions are now in place at all Centra facilities. They include no more than two visitors at a time to any patient – and children should not be brought in unless they need medical attention. Centra says anyone with any flu or cold-related systems should stay away from patients. The health system is based in Lynchburg, and its facilities include Bedford Memorial Hospital.

NEWS RELEASE: Due to the increased prevalence of flu in our area, all Centra facilities are implementing temporary visitation restrictions.

In order to protect our patients from flu and other infectious diseases, we have implemented new visitation restrictions. We respectfully ask our community to follow these new guidelines during the remainder of the flu season; Visitation is limited to healthy adults

Please do not visit if you are sick, have a fever, cough, runny nose, sore throat, headache, muscle or joint pain

For protection of children and patients, it is highly recommended children not be brought into any Centra facility unless medical attention is needed

Please no more than two visitors at a time per patient

These restrictions aim to protect patients and halt the spread of influenza and other infectious diseases. Centra will lift this temporary restriction once the flu season has declined. Other area healthcare facilities and hospitals are adopting similar visitation restrictions. These restrictions are effective immediately.