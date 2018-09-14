Hurricane impact update: Roanoke College cancels Monday classes

Check back for running updates

FRIDAY PM: Roanoke College has cancelled all classes and events for Monday over potential flash flooding concerns. The college says essential services like dining and health will continue to be provided.

Roanoke County is urging residents to sign up for its “RoCo Alerts” citizen alert and warning system via the county’s website, where there is also a “RoCo Alert” page with up to date emergency information. If you lose power but the county libraries still have it they will make power strips available where people can charge their phones and digital devices.

“Roanoke County Public Libraries will be making available additional power strips and we invite people to bring their digital devices and chargers to any of our locations. In the event of a power outage, the libraries will close. No fines will be assessed on any materials due to the library over the weekend.”

Governor Northam lifted the mandatory evacuation order for low-lying areas of coastal Virginia. It came after the National Weather Service cancelled its tropical storm warning for coastal areas. Emergency Management officials are turning their focus to possible flooding in coming days in southwest Virginia.

The entire Blue Ridge Parkway is closing Friday at 8:00 pm in anticipation of Hurricane Florence’s arrival. One of the few facilities that will remain open along the parkway is Peaks of Otter Lodge, but that will be accessible only by way on state route 43, not the parkway itself. The parkway closure will continue until further notice.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for much of Southside and southwest Virginia that covers three days — starting tomorrow morning and running through Monday evening. The watch area includes Roanoke, Franklin and Montgomery Counties. The weather service says four to eight inches of rain are likely in coming days, and locally higher amounts of 10 inches are possible along the Blue Ridge. The weather service says moderate to perhaps major flooding is possible along rivers that include the New and Roanoke.