After reaching flood stage, Roanoke River expected to recede

The Roanoke River appeared to be near its expected high point late Monday afternoon, and it is forecast to recede overnight and into tomorrow. The river was close to about a foot and a half above flood stage, causing flooding to parts of the greenway but not impacting any homes or businesses. Roanoke City officials continue to monitor the weather forecast and river levels, and as WFIR’s Denise Allen Membreno reports, officials are telling residents to check the city’s website and social media for updates.

