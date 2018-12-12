Fire, water damage Roanoke County apartments

News release: Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded at 3:10 p.m., on Wednesday, December 12, 2018 to the 3500 block of Sunchase Lane, in the Sunscape Apartments, which is located in the Cave Spring area, for the report of a commercial structure fire. First arriving crews from Cave Spring found nothing showing from the exterior of the apartment building. However upon further investigation discovered that there had been a cooking fire in a third floor apartment that had been extinguished by the sprinkler system. The occupant of that apartment did suffer some burns that are non-life-threatening and was transported to a local emergency room. Water from the sprinkler system did cause water damage to at least two other apartments besides the apartment where the fire happened. Sunscape Apartments is assisting those residents that will be displaced. A total of three adults from three apartments will likely be displaced. Units from Cave Spring, Clearbrook, and Back Creek responded to the fire. The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office is on scene to investigate. There is no estimate on damages at this time. The sprinkler system in the apartment did stop the fire from spreading to other apartments