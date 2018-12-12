UPDATE: Roanoke shooting victim, suspect named

| By

UPDATE: Roanoke Police have identified the victim of a downtown shooting today – and the person charged with firing the gunshots. Officers say 28-year-old John Perdue of Roanoke was shot several times near Campbell Avenue and 3rd Street. He is now under hospital treatment. Police have charged 25-year-old Michael Armstead of Lynchburg with malicious wounding. The two are reported to know each other.

From Roanoke Police: On December 12, 2018 at around 2:40 p.m., Roanoke Police were dispatched to a call of shots fired at the intersection of Campbell Avenue and 3rd Street SW. Upon arrival, officers and Roanoke Sheriff’s Deputies located an adult male with gunshot wounds lying on the sidewalk near the intersection. The adult male, identified as John Perdue, age 28 of Roanoke, was transported by Roanoke Fire-EMS to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment . Roanoke Police Officers responding to the scene observed an individual running away from the intersection as the “shots fired” call was aired. That person was stopped by officers and identified as Michael Armstead, age 25 of Lynchburg, who was arrested and charged with Malicious Wounding and Use of Firearm in Commission of a Felony. Armstead and Perdue are known to one another. The investigation is ongoing. There is no danger to the public at this time.