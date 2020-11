Fire heavily damages Roanoke home; five people displaced

| By

NEWS RELEASE: At 7:54am, Roanoke Fire-EMS was dispatched to the 2400 block of Baker Ave NW for a fire. Units arrived to find a residential structure with heavy smoke and flames. Upon arriving all residents were accounted for except for a family cat. No injuries have been reported. Four adults and one child will displaced, and are being assisted by the American Red Cross Virginia Region. The cause of the fire is under investigation.