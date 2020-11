Dickens of a Christmas will be 25 days and start earlier this year

Dickens of a Christmas in Downtown Roanoke will be back this year but reimagined with COVID-19 in mind. Instead of just three Friday nights in December with events, everything will be spread out over 25 days starting on November 24th. WFIR’s Rachel Meell explains what to expect:

