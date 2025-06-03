FEDUP gala welcomes Trayvon Martin’s mother as keynote speaker Gene Marrano June 3, 2025 1 min read A community support group for those personally impacted by gun violence holds a 20 year anniversary gala this Friday night. The FEDUP event is sold out – the group’s mission lives on. More from WFIR’s Gene Marrano: Share: Continue Reading Previous: New fiber option coming to Roanoke County following Lumos rebrand Related Stories 2 min read New fiber option coming to Roanoke County following Lumos rebrand Web Staff June 3, 2025 1 min read Toll scam warnings and ways to protect your data before the fake text Ian Price June 3, 2025 2 min read Norfolk Southern Chair resigns for personal reasons Ian Price June 3, 2025