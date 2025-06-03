T-Mobile announced it will begin offering fiber-optic internet service in Roanoke County starting June 5, following its acquisition of regional provider Lumos. The service will launch under the new T-Mobile Fiber brand, which the company said marks an expansion of its broadband footprint.

According to a company press release, the new offerings include fiber internet plans with a five-year price guarantee, no contracts or data caps, and free professional installation. T-Mobile said customers will also gain access to “T-Mobile Tuesdays,” a promotional program offering weekly perks, including streaming subscriptions and dining discounts.

A limited-time promotional offer includes a 2 gigabit-per-second (Gbps) plan for $70 per month, which T-Mobile said comes with a 10-year price lock for early subscribers.

The rollout follows T-Mobile’s $950 million investment into a joint venture with EQT Infrastructure to acquire Lumos, a regional fiber company operating across the Mid-Atlantic. T-Mobile stated it plans to invest an additional $500 million through 2028 to expand fiber coverage to 3.5 million homes nationwide.

The company described the move as part of a broader effort to deliver “fast, reliable internet with straightforward pricing and added value.” Allan Samson, T-Mobile’s Chief Broadband Officer, said in the release that the plans aim to “give customers more choice and peace of mind.”

In the Roanoke Valley, T-Mobile Fiber enters a competitive market. Glo Fiber, which has been recognized by Roanoker Magazine as the region’s best internet provider for 2025, advertises speeds of up to 5 Gbps and reports coverage of approximately 72% of the area. Cox Communications also provides broadband options, including cable and fiber services with speeds up to 2 Gbps, covering roughly 80% of Roanoke, according to broadband availability site InMyArea.com.

Despite these offerings, broadband accessibility remains uneven in parts of the county. A 2019 Roanoke County Broadband Availability Study reported that over 32% of households in target areas were either unserved or underserved by the Federal Communications Commission’s then-minimum broadband standard of 25 Mbps download and 3 Mbps upload speeds.

T-Mobile said Roanoke County residents can check plan details and availability starting June 5 at fiber.t-mobile.com.