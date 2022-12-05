Fatal crash in Rockbridge County

ROCKBRIDGE CO., Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Saturday, (Dec 3) at 6:10 p.m. on Route 631, three tenths of a mile south of Route 733 in Rockbridge County.

A 2004 Ford Explorer was traveling north on Route 631, when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway, struck a parked 1998 Ford Escort and then a tree, which caused the Explorer to overturn.

The driver of the Explorer, Nicholas Alexander Boardman, 29, of Buena Vista, Va., was injured and transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where he later died. he crash remains under investigation.