Fatal crash in Roanoke County this morning

On Tuesday May 9, 2023, around 7:20am, a 2008 Mercury Mariner, driven by Walter Rodriguez Flores, crossed the double yellow line in the 5900 block of Old Mountain Rd in Roanoke County. The Mercury struck a 2018 Buick Encore head on. The driver of the Buick was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Mr. Rodriguez Flores was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene. Drugs and alcohol were not believed to be a factor in the crash. No charges are pending in this case and the investigation is on going. The road was blocked for about two hours but has been reopened.