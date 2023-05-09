Fatal shooting overnight in NW Roanoke

On May 8 at approximately 8:20 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound in the 3800 block of Panorama Avenue NW. Responding officers located an adult male with what appeared to be serious injuries lying in a parking lot in the area. Officers rendered aid until Roanoke Fire-EMS personnel arrived and transported the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Unfortunately, the man later succumbed to his injuries.

No suspects were located on scene and no arrests have been made at this time. Details about what led to the shooting are limited. This is an ongoing homicide investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text us at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.