Fatal Crash in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police Trooper M.G. Mays is investigating a single vehicle crash which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Saturday (Sept 21) at 2:07 a.m. on Route 220, just north of South Side Drive in Franklin County.

A 2006 Scion TC was traveling south on Route 220, when the vehicle ran off the left side of the roadway and overturned several times. The driver of the vehicle was identified as David Clifton Lindsey, 20, of Floyd, Va. Mr. Lindsey was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene. A male passenger was transported by a family member to the hospital in Franklin County and was transferred to Roanoke Memorial Hospital.