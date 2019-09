Four dead in fatal crash at Norfolk airport

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Police in Norfolk say four people are dead following a fiery car crash at the city’s airport. Police say the car was headed toward the departures area at Norfolk International Airport early Saturday when it left the road, crashed into a tree and caught fire. Authorities say the crash was reported around 1 a.m. They say the four people in the vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene. The victims have not been identified. Authorities say the crash remains under investigation.