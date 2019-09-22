Fire at Garst Mill apartment complex

(Roanoke County) Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded at about 2:30p.m., on Sunday September 22, to the Villages at Garst Creek apartment complex located in the Cave Spring area for the report of a commercial structure fire. First arriving crews found smoke coming from a second story apartment. The fire was brought under control in about 10 minutes. There was a fair amount of smoke and water damage to the apartment where the fire occurred and the apartment below. There were no injuries to people or pets . The apartment was occupied by two adults at the time of the fire.The fire was located on the stove top and did extend to the cabinets in the kitchen. The occupants of two apartments will be displaced.

The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office was on scene and determined that the fire was caused by cooking. Damages are estimated to be about $30,000. Roanoke County Fire and Rescue would like to remind everyone that any time you have anything on the stove, you should “stand by your pan.” The best way to put out a grease fire is to cover it with a lid that fits the pan.