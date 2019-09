Roanoke attorney sentenced after dancer assault charge

A Roanoke attorney who has also presided as a substitute judge has been convicted of misdemeanor assault and battery after a dancer at the strip club he also managed on Franklin Road filed a report against him. Charles John CJ Covati was sentenced yesterday to 30 days in jail with 60 days suspended and will have to pay a $1000 fine according to the Roanoke Times. Covati plans to appeal. The dancer filed the report only after Covati fired her sometime after the February 18 incident.