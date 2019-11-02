Family of three displaced after fire in Roanoke County

PRESS RELEASE: Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded at about 7:45p.m., on Friday,November 1,2019 to the 4600 block of Red Barn Lane,which is located in the Bonsack area,for the report of a residential fire alarm.First arriving crews found smoke coming from the home and upgraded the call to a residential structure fire.The fire was brought under control in about 30 minutes. There were no injuries to people or pets. The family of 3 (1 adult and 2 children) will be displaced but is staying with family in the area.Units from Read Mountain, Vinton,and North County responded to the fire.The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office has determined that the fire was started by an unattended candle and did approximately $75,000 in damage.