Facing lawsuit, more militia groups to avoid Charlottesville

| By

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) _ Three militia groups and their commanding officers who participated in a white nationalist rally last summer in Charlottesville have agreed not to return to engage in coordinated armed activity during another such event. A law center representing the city of Charlottesville and other plaintiffs announced the consent decrees Wednesday. Georgetown Law’s Institute for Constitutional Advocacy and Protection says the development brings to 11 the number of defendants who have entered into consent decrees resolving the claims against them in the lawsuit. The case aims to prevent the type of violence that broke out at the August “Unite the Right” rally from happening again. Of the 25 defendants named in the lawsuit, the law center says six are actively litigating the case. A hearing has been scheduled for June 12.