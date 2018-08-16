Ex-Virginia youth pastor gets 58 years in triple slaying

CHESTER, Va. (AP) – A former Virginia youth pastor was sentenced to 58 years in prison for killing his wife, stepdaughter and the stepdaughter’s boyfriend last Thanksgiving. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Wednesday that 59-year-old Christopher R. Gattis pleaded guilty to first-degree murder. Investigators learned Gattis had issues with 58-year-old Jeanett L. Gattis’ children. He didn’t want 30-year-old Candice L. Kunze or her boyfriend, 36-year-old Andrew Buthorn, staying for long. Following multiple arguments, Gattis’ wife asked his adult nephew to hide a gun, saying she was afraid Gattis would use it. He walked into their kitchen Thanksgiving night with a loaded pistol while his family played a board game and began firing. Gattis initially told police he was threatened, saying “they all came after me.” All three died of gunshot wounds to the back.