Virginia, other states fight bear mange

State game officials are seeking public review before approving a new bear management plan for Virginia’s black bears, and one of the newest issues involves is a skin disease that is afflicting some bears along the Appalachians and other portions of northwest Virginia. Bear mange has slowly been working its way southward from the Winchester area — but there are no confirmed cases yet in our immediate region. Several states are working together in efforts to get a better handle on it. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones:

Click here to see the 2023-2032 Virginia Black Bear Management Plan and how to provide comment through September 5.